2022 Penn State snapshot profile: WR Tyler Johnson

After losing Jahan Dotson to the NFL in 2022, the Nittany Lions are still feeling pretty good about the weapons they have at the wide receiver position. And after bringing in some good talent for the position in the Class of 2022.

Tyler Johnson comes into a talented wide receiver room, headlined by Parker Washington and Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley , along with the return of KeAndre Lambert-Smith . Tyler Johnson is on the leaner side as a receiver but he does have the height that could lead to some big plays and moments in the Penn State offense in the years to come.

Here is a quick snapshot profile of one of Penn State’s future wide receivers lined up in the Class of 2022. The Nittany Lions are in good hands in their wide receiver room.

: Ridgeway, VA: 6’-0”: 175 lbs.

[3-star] [No. 93 WR in the nation] [No. 16 WR in the state of Virginia]

Johnson is a guy who was a versatile player in high school. One of the most impressive areas of his game is his acceleration after the catch. He was also a crucial part of the return game in high school as well, showing off his speed and elusiveness.

https://twitter.com/Lions247/status/1416472776160989187?s=20&t=_gOEQK5_uP3AGUzGNugloQ

