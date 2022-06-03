ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

2022 Penn State snapshot profile: WR Tyler Johnson

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoOxr_0fzy3xa800

After losing Jahan Dotson to the NFL in 2022, the Nittany Lions are still feeling pretty good about the weapons they have at the wide receiver position. And after bringing in some good talent for the position in the Class of 2022.

Tyler Johnson comes into a talented wide receiver room, headlined by Parker Washington and Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley , along with the return of KeAndre Lambert-Smith . Tyler Johnson is on the leaner side as a receiver but he does have the height that could lead to some big plays and moments in the Penn State offense in the years to come.

Here is a quick snapshot profile of one of Penn State’s future wide receivers lined up in the Class of 2022. The Nittany Lions are in good hands in their wide receiver room.

Recruiting Profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKQlU_0fzy3xa800 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown : Ridgeway, VA Height : 6’-0” Weight : 175 lbs.

247 Sports Composite Ranking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTrCM_0fzy3xa800 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

[3-star] [No. 93 WR in the nation] [No. 16 WR in the state of Virginia]

High School Athletic Career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvZ5h_0fzy3xa800 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a guy who was a versatile player in high school. One of the most impressive areas of his game is his acceleration after the catch. He was also a crucial part of the return game in high school as well, showing off his speed and elusiveness.

Commitment Announcement

https://twitter.com/Lions247/status/1416472776160989187?s=20&t=_gOEQK5_uP3AGUzGNugloQ

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Penn State Basketball Adds Desperately Needed Big Man

Penn State added a much-needed big man to their 2022-2023 roster, signing Michael Henn from the transfer portal. Mikey Henn initially hails from Bellevue, Washington and has played for FOUR different teams in his collegiate career, all on the west coast. He started at UC-Davis (4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds/game), then California Baptist (6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds/game), then Portland (7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds/game), and then last year for Denver (8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds/game). He will have one ‘COVID-19’ year of eligibility left to play under Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions.
PENN, PA
College Football HQ

Penn State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Penn State in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the Nittany Lions' 2022 schedule. Penn State football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 at Purdue Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Ohio Week 3, Sept. 17 at Auburn Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan Week 5, Oct. 1 ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering Gary Brown Jr.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was an emotional day for everyone sharing memories of the life of Gary brown Jr. remembering who he was on and off the football field. "I don't think my dad realized the impact he had on so many people and for that, I am forever grateful," said Malena Brown, daughter of Gary Brown Jr.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Virginia State
State College, PA
Football
City
Washington, PA
City
Parker, PA
WTAJ

First round matchups for PIAA softball tournament

Below are matchups for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. CLASS AFirst Round – Monday, June 6Glendale at Meyersdale (4:30 p.m.)Shade at Union (Nashannock High, 12:00 p.m.)Elk County Catholic […]
HIGH SCHOOL
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Induction of New Members

WARREN, Pa. – Ten new members of the Warren County Sports Hall of Fame were officially enshrined during a ceremony Saturday night at the Conewango Club, as well as The Cornerstone Lounge. James Curren (basketball), Hallie Bunk-Dubia (golf, basketball, softball), Kelly Fredericks (football), Aaron Lanzel (cross country, coaching), Ben...
Digital Collegian

Penn State community seeks accountability, clarity on recent vandalism

Five weeks after multiple Penn State landmarks were vandalized during graduation weekend, some members of the Penn State community remain “confused” about the intent of the vandal or vandals. “I was more so confused, just trying to understand like ‘Oh, that’s weird. Why they’d do that?,’” Zion Sykes,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone grad taking over family butcher shop

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Tyrone Area High School graduate is taking over a local butcher shop, continuing the legacy his family began. Cash Sprankle is the new owner of Sprankle’s Butcher Shop. He is taking over the position from his father after completing training as an inaugural member of Penn State’s butchering program. Only […]
TYRONE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Wr#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
State College

University Park Among Six Penn State Campuses to Drop Indoor Mask Mandate

Just three days after its indoor mask mandate went into effect, Penn State’s University Park campus is no longer requiring indoor masking, effective immediately, the university announced Friday. Due to decreased Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Community Levels in their respective counties, Penn State Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League delegation comes back to Williamsport for first time in over 30 years

Williamsport, Pa. — For the first time in over 30 years, the Little League International Congress is coming to the home of Little League baseball. Over a thousand Little League volunteers from around the world are expected to attend. Jason Fink, president of Williamsport Chamber of Commerce, said that the congress is expected to bring some tourism dollars to the area, especially in conjunction with other events like The Billtown Blues Festival the same weekend. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted in New York picked up in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s fugitive task force took a wanted man into custody near Federal Avenue on May 23. Gerald B. Batton, 31, of Williamsport, was picked up by police after being alerted to his whereabouts. Batton is wanted for felony criminal contempt by the Suffolk First District Court Central Islip New York. Batton was taken into custody and charged with felony arrest prior to requisition in Lycoming County. A preliminary arraignment concluded on May 31. Batton was denied bail. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fcfreepress

Update on Chronic Wasting Disease in PA Deer

Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease, is a threat to both white-tailed deer and elk and has been detected within the wild deer population in several areas of Pennsylvania. Last hunting season, 8 out of 362 animals tested in Franklin County were positive. CWD Dashboard. The public can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State College summer concert series returns for its 33rd year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming back to State College for it’s 33rd year is the annual South Hills School of Business & Technology 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series. Every Sunday all Summer long, from June 5 to August 28, at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive there […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Harley-Davidson to reopen plant in Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
explore venango

One Dead, Twelve Injured in Van Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy