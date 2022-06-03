ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members of Congress from North Texas split over Biden gun proposals

By Jack Fink
 3 days ago

Congress members react to Biden's gun proposals 01:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, President Joe Biden called for a new ban on the sale of assault-style weapons, or at least move the age people can buy them from 18 to 21. "We must actually do something."

"After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done."

Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas said Friday she agrees. "It is becoming more and more clear that we have got to put some type of controls on these guns. That is no reason to have a war weapon on the street."

In response, Republican Congressman August Pfluger, who represents Granbury in the 17 Congressional District, issued a statement. "In one week, we have seen the President and House Democrats display a complete lack of understanding of firearms and disregard for our rights. Everyday Americans who follow the law must be defended."

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, "Democrats are not focused on the criminals or bad guys. They're focused on disarming law-abiding Americans."

Congresswoman Johnson said, "Even if it seems to some that is taken away some of their rights, we still have to protect our public, we still have protect our children. So I disagree that free flowing weapons are necessary in this peaceful society."

The Democratic majority on the House Judiciary Committee approved new gun control measures Thursday and the House is expected to pass them next week.

But the real action is over in the U.S. Senate, where 60 votes are required, and with that chamber being a 50-50 split among the two parties, there will need to be a bipartisan agreement to get anything done.

Senator John Cornyn is the lead Republican negotiating with Senate Democrats.

He told Politico, "I believe we can get a bipartisan deal done in the public interest."

But in his interview, Senator Cornyn also set a boundary. "I'm not talking about restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens under the Second Amendment. I'm talking about identifying people with criminal and mental health problems that are a threat to themselves and others."

Congresswoman Johnson said, "I am very surprised, but very supportive of Senator Cornyn stepping up and saying he's willing to address the issue. I hope we can work together. I know that we will probably get not as much as I'd like to see. But any steps forward we take will be helpful."

Any agreement reached in the Senate would also have to be approved in the House.

See Jack's full interview with Congresswoman Johnson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP5eO_0fzy3NFK00
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson reacts to President Joe Biden's speech, gun restriction proposals 07:56

Comments / 120

R....
3d ago

They better propose also raising the military age too! 18 will be too young to serve and protect our country. They will have to be 21 in order to use weapons!

Reply(32)
77
Cody Blackmon
3d ago

When will people understand that laws don’t pertain to criminals? It should be way beyond obvious that they’ve targeted places that people feel the most safe because of these “ laws.”

Reply(3)
51
Keith Sinquefield
3d ago

When are we going to make anyone running for leadership in this country take a test to prove they are mentally fit. Do you hear what I am saying Biden

Reply(12)
31
