Fetterman Admits He Avoided Heart Treatment Then ’Almost Died‘

A New York City Department of Correction captain died after receiving plastic surgery at a notorious clinic in the Dominican Republic, the New York Daily News reports. Tandra Bowser-Williams flew to Santo Domingo on May 13 for fat transfer surgery according to her husband, Curtis Williams. Dr. Hector Cabral, her surgeon, had previously pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine, and the New York Health Department identified eight patients of his in 2017 who suffered skin infections. Nonetheless, Williams explained, his wife trusted Cabral’s abilities. After her surgery, however, the 49-year-old suffered a significant stroke and died before Williams arrived. Williams, who described his wife as the “heartbeat” of the family, told the News that he believes Bowser-Williams got surgery because of expectations for how women’s bodies should look. “Her exact words to me were, ‘You’re gonna love Dr. Cabral’s work,’” he told the News. “I didn’t care one way or another.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO