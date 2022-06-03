ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman Admits He Avoided Heart Treatment Then ’Almost Died‘

By Tracy Connor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke days before winning the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, revealed Friday that he ignored a diagnosed heart condition for five years. As a result, Fetterman admitted, he “almost died” last month. “I didn’t do what the doctor told...

