Baltimore, MD

$8,000 Reward offered for tips on Inner Harbor triple shooting

By Sinéad Hawkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information on the identity of the boys seen riding on the blue scooter relative to the triple shooting in the Inner Harbor. 17-year-old...

