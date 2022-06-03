$8,000 Reward offered for tips on Inner Harbor triple shooting

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Gun crime in Towson continued Saturday night after a shootout at Virginia Towers left a suspect dead and an officer wounded. The officer was released Sunday night from Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore County Police said. “This was an incredibly frightening incident,” Baltimore Co. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said Saturday after reviewing the body-worn camera video. That footage is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The officer’s and suspect’s names should be released within 48 hours of the incident. “What if it happened in (the movie theater),” asked Virginia Towers resident Tom Cannen, pointing to the Cinemark theater across the street. “They’re supposedly going to put cameras everywhere but that’s going to stop everything at night. Alleys, you know?” The police shooting is the latest example of gun crime in Towson so far in 2022. In January, a Towson University student was shot and killed on Susquehanna Avenue. Weeks later, police responded to gunshots at an apartment building nearby. In February, a fight on a busy weekend night ended in gunfire. “The shootings, it’s insane. They act like there’s no rules or regulations. And, it needs to stop,” Terry Stokes said Monday after visiting a friend in Towson.

TOWSON, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO