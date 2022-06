At WWDC 2022, Apple showed off some significant updates and changes coming to Apple Wallet with the launch of iOS 16. The standout feature for Apple Pay with iOS 16 is Apple Pay Later. As the name implies, Apple Pay Later will let you make Apple Pay purchases that you pay later on — more specifically, through payments spread out over a few weeks. Apple Pay Later will be available anywhere that Apple Pay works. More importantly, it lets you make said payments with 0 percent interest and no additional fees. If you use Apple Pay and are trying to plan a big purchase, Apple Pay Later could be a useful feature to have.

