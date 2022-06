MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Our Tuesday is beginning warm and quiet. As the day goes along, the temperatures will heat up quickly. Most areas will top out in the low 90s with index values in the mid 90s. We will be dry as well with only one or two stray showers well inland.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO