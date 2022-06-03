ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Verify: Most asked questions about Georgia's surplus refund checks

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is your check? And, what...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 10

Related
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

FBI warns Ga., S.C. businesses of multi-state fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The FBI is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. The agency says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky. Once...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Vernon Jones calls on Georgia to close primaries by party

ATLANTA - Vernon Jones, the Republican candidate for U.S. House for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation to end open-primary voting in the state of Georgia. "This needs to be done and it needs to be done now," Jones told reporters during a news...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

North Carolina Looking at Gas Refund Checks; Georgia Residents Receive Rebate; Latest Gasoline Prices

A group of North Carolina Senators – are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in the state a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices; to qualify, a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st; if passed the bill would become effective July 1st and rebates would be sent by October 1st.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Democrats fume as pro-Walker PAC hands out gas cards

Georgia Democrats are fuming over a weekend gas giveaway by a GOP political action committee. $4,000 in $25 vouchers were handed out AT an Atlanta Chevron station by the pro-Herschel Walker PAC named 34-N-22. Designed to highlight rising gas prices to help Republicans unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s running against former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker. People in the heavily Democratic area got the gas voucher and a flyer touting Walker and volunteers outside the station held signs reading, “Warnock Isn’t Working.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia Republicans fling charges in congressional debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Texts Reveal GOP Mission to Breach Voting Machine in Georgia

DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FBI warns businesses in Georgia, other Southern states of fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The FBI is warning businesses in Georgia and seven other Southern states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
news7h.com

Monkey pox in Georgia | 11alive.com

ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thetoptours.com

7 Awesome Places to Visit in Georgia During Fall Season (2022)

Have you ever been to Georgia during the Fall season? If not, you indeed are missing things that are beautiful beyond imagination. Georgia is known as a beautiful U.S. State, and the Fall season here adds four moons to its splendidness. It is when the sweltering heat of summer gives way to a cool making the air crispier. Days though have bright sun but a colder atmosphere and lower humidity. From a weather perspective, it is the perfect time to step up and explore Georgia outdoors for incredible fall season beauty.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Georgia's Pre-K 2022 Summer Transition Program underway

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering a six-week intensive academic program again this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:. Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2021 – 2022 school year OR. Child...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy