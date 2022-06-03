Verify: Most asked questions about Georgia's surplus refund checks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The FBI is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. The agency says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky. Once...
ATLANTA - Vernon Jones, the Republican candidate for U.S. House for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation to end open-primary voting in the state of Georgia. "This needs to be done and it needs to be done now," Jones told reporters during a news...
A group of North Carolina Senators – are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in the state a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices; to qualify, a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st; if passed the bill would become effective July 1st and rebates would be sent by October 1st.
Georgia Democrats are fuming over a weekend gas giveaway by a GOP political action committee. $4,000 in $25 vouchers were handed out AT an Atlanta Chevron station by the pro-Herschel Walker PAC named 34-N-22. Designed to highlight rising gas prices to help Republicans unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s running against former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker. People in the heavily Democratic area got the gas voucher and a flyer touting Walker and volunteers outside the station held signs reading, “Warnock Isn’t Working.”
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans traded countercharges about who’s insufficiently conservative or truthful during debates Monday while staking out far-right positions on abortion and gun rights ahead of June 21 runoffs in three Georgia congressional races. In southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, frontrunner Jeremy Hunt, who won 37% of...
(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
ATLANTA – Georgia officially has its first case of monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that last week’s orthopoxvirus case actually monkeypox. CDC leaders reported the suspected case of the virus last Wednesday. The Atlanta-based...
Have you ever been to Georgia during the Fall season? If not, you indeed are missing things that are beautiful beyond imagination. Georgia is known as a beautiful U.S. State, and the Fall season here adds four moons to its splendidness. It is when the sweltering heat of summer gives way to a cool making the air crispier. Days though have bright sun but a colder atmosphere and lower humidity. From a weather perspective, it is the perfect time to step up and explore Georgia outdoors for incredible fall season beauty.
ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering a six-week intensive academic program again this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:. Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2021 – 2022 school year OR. Child...
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon couple behind Cherry the pink poodle works to restore old Houston County fire truck. Paul and Alice Williams own Cherry, the iconic poodle dyed pink for the Cherry Blossom Festival every year, and now they have another claim to fame you might see at the Pinkest Party on Earth in 2023!
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Seller beware: one south Georgia man is out almost $50,000 dollars after selling his 2018 Camaro. Police say Ethan Hines was duped. In hindsight, Hines told First Coast News, he wouldn't have sold his car to a man he met on Facebook Marketplace. "I really was...
(APN) ATLANTA – Run-off races are set for the Democratic nominations for Georgia Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Insurance, and Commissioner of Labor in an upcoming Primary Run-off Election to take place on June 21, 2022. One candidate, former State Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler (D-Lithonia), decries the racism...
