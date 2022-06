VIENNA — A call came in at 6:14 p.m. that a car and a van were involved in a head-on collision on Ridge Road in Vienna at 852 Ridge Road. Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl said the Vienna Fire Department, the Williamstown Fire Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and ambulances from Camden Clark Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the accident. Six patients were taken to the hospital. Additional details were unavailable. (Photos by James Dobbs)

VIENNA, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO