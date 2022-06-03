ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

By Anjelicia Bruton
 3 days ago
Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.

“It's our residents that are being impacted. It's our neighbors. It's our teachers. It's our doctors. It's our children,” Clark said.

Mayor Clark said she signed this letter years ago to pass bills that would put more requirements in place to get a firearm. The letter was sent to the Senators again Thursday in response to the recent mass shootings.

Mayor Holt did not want to comment but he released a statement on Twitter.

“Oklahoma City’s prayers go out to the victims of the shooting in Tulsa, their families, the healthcare professionals affected, and all people of Tulsa,” Holt tweeted.

“How many more children? How many more people have to die before we decide that what we're doing currently isn't even the Oklahoma Standard, let alone the United States of America, should be handling what's obviously a health issue,” Clark said.

Senator James Lankford issued a statement on gun control legislation:

“What happened in Uvalde was horrible, evil, and absolutely heartbreaking. It deserves a thoughtful and careful evaluation of where we really are as a nation—not a rushed political response for the sake of just ‘doing something.’ We have a moral responsibility as Americans to respond to this moment while not jeopardizing clear constitutional rights,” Senator James Lankford (R-OK) in a statement.

In the letter, mayors are asking Senators to act on bills that would change the requirements for firearm transfers between unlicensed parties and extending the background check review period.

“Specifically, with the Tulsa shooting with red flag laws and banning automatic rifles that could've been completely avoided in that scenario right there,” Clark said. “Even if there was a waiting period, we could've saved lives.”

At this time, Governor Kevin Stitt’s office said it is not planning to amend the call for a special session schedule for June 13.

Comments / 13

Jeff Hodge
3d ago

Democrats: an 18 year old isn't responsible enough to own a gun. Also Democrats: your 8 year old is responsible enough to make gender choices and discuss sex. Democrats: We must get rid of guns to protect children. Also Democrats: it is a woman's right to kill her unborn child. Democrats: Why aren't police trained better.Also Democrats:Defund the police.Democrats: when Trump was President, everything was his fault. Also Democrats: nothing is Biden's fault.Democrats:Walls are bad. Also Democrats:Live in walled, guarded estates. --rob Pierce

Reply(1)
7
Musclehead
3d ago

I'm a pro gun supporter but we absolutely need back ground checks on everyone that buys a weapon and also up the age to 21.

Reply(4)
9
Jethro Tull
3d ago

Correction to the opening line: ‘Liberal mayors are pushing for...’There are literally hundreds of gun laws on the books and none are working ad intended so naturally the anti-constitutionalists want to create another that only impacts law-abiding citizens.

Reply
7
