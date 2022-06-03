Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO