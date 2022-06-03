OCPD Chase Ends With Fleeing Car On Its Roof In Bethany, 3 In Custody

Oklahoma City police arrested three people after a chase ends in a crash. Investigators believed the car involved was stolen Thursday night.

Residents on the block said their quiet afternoon watching TV at home turned into an episode of Cops when an Oklahoma City police chase ended with a flipped car in a Bethany front lawn.

"It sounded like a bomb, like (a) plane crash, like, such a loud noise that we thought was going to come right through our living room," resident Kelsi Stout said.

The boom came from the suspect's car, as it hit a sewer on the edge of Kelsi's front lawn and flipped.

"[We] looked out our window and saw this scene behind me," Stout said.

Margarita Rojas lives across the street from where the car came to a stop said,

"The tree over there is what kind of stopped the car from going further,” Rojas said. “She [her sister] said after that happened, the car kind of caught flames. That's when she backed up."

Neighbors who came out to see what happened watched an intense scene unfold.

"All cops showed up. We saw them crawling out on all fours, like the cops telling them, ‘Get down. Get down.’ at gunpoint," Stout said. “We love to watch shows like Cops and Live PD and all that and it's literally like, this is happening in Bethany, Oklahoma right now. Like, where even are we?”

Investigators said a man drove the car with two female passengers. Oklahoma City police said the chase started near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue when a squad car's camera system ran the car’s license plates. They came back stolen.

Police believe the car was taken during an armed carjacking Thursday night.

"We recovered two firearms and a taser,” Oklahoma City Police Department Lt. Isaac Goodman said. “At least two of those were involved in the carjacking.”

Investigators said the suspect car hit another car before it rolled. The people in that car were not hurt.

Police arrested all three suspects after they were treated for crash-related injuries, as parts of the car littered the neighbors' front lawns.

"His muffler is actually laying in our front yard, like over our hedges, and they ran over a lot of our hedges. But I wanted those out anyway," Stout said.

Police arrested the suspects on several complaints including armed robbery and felony eluding.

The suspect identities have not been released.