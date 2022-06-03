ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

OCPD Chase Ends With Fleeing Car On Its Roof In Bethany, 3 In Custody

By Brittany Toolis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQwCs_0fzy1KfZ00

Oklahoma City police arrested three people after a chase ends in a crash. Investigators believed the car involved was stolen Thursday night.

Residents on the block said their quiet afternoon watching TV at home turned into an episode of Cops when an Oklahoma City police chase ended with a flipped car in a Bethany front lawn.

"It sounded like a bomb, like (a) plane crash, like, such a loud noise that we thought was going to come right through our living room," resident Kelsi Stout said.

The boom came from the suspect's car, as it hit a sewer on the edge of Kelsi's front lawn and flipped.

"[We] looked out our window and saw this scene behind me," Stout said.

Margarita Rojas lives across the street from where the car came to a stop said,

"The tree over there is what kind of stopped the car from going further,” Rojas said. “She [her sister] said after that happened, the car kind of caught flames. That's when she backed up."

Neighbors who came out to see what happened watched an intense scene unfold.

"All cops showed up. We saw them crawling out on all fours, like the cops telling them, ‘Get down. Get down.’ at gunpoint," Stout said. “We love to watch shows like Cops and Live PD and all that and it's literally like, this is happening in Bethany, Oklahoma right now. Like, where even are we?”

Investigators said a man drove the car with two female passengers. Oklahoma City police said the chase started near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue when a squad car's camera system ran the car’s license plates. They came back stolen.

Police believe the car was taken during an armed carjacking Thursday night.

"We recovered two firearms and a taser,” Oklahoma City Police Department Lt. Isaac Goodman said. “At least two of those were involved in the carjacking.”

Investigators said the suspect car hit another car before it rolled. The people in that car were not hurt.

Police arrested all three suspects after they were treated for crash-related injuries, as parts of the car littered the neighbors' front lawns.

"His muffler is actually laying in our front yard, like over our hedges, and they ran over a lot of our hedges. But I wanted those out anyway," Stout said.

Police arrested the suspects on several complaints including armed robbery and felony eluding.

The suspect identities have not been released.

Comments / 2

Related
KOCO

Woman collapses, dies after road rage incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman collapsed and died after a road rage incident in Oklahoma City. On Monday evening, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 22nd Street and North Blackwelder Avenue where two vehicles had turned onto the street. According to authorities, the woman driver pulled in front of the male driver, causing him to rear-end the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
Bethany, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#City Police#Firearms#Cops And Live Pd
KFOR

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City. Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her. She got upset, left her vehicle, had a […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police seek identity in stolen car case

PONCA CITY — Ponca City Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a male subject reportedly seen in a stolen vehicle. Police report that on May 30 a vehicle was stolen in Ponca City and later recovered in Tulsa. After the vehicle was stolen, the suspect drove...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news9.com

Crews Wrangle Loose Cow On The Roadway In SW OKC

Crews responded to a loose cow near I-40 & Penn Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The cow was reported to be walking near the median on the road before crews were able to wrangle it. Traffic in the area was being affected for a short time before the cow...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

3 arrested in Pottawatomie County after K9 discovers meth, cash, and gun during traffic stop

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took three people into custody after law enforcement found meth and marijuana during a traffic stop in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's office officials said they have received recent complaints about speeders and reckless drivers near Coker and Bethel roads. The complaints prompted the sheriff's office to increase patrol in the area.
iheart.com

One Dead In Oklahoma City Shooting

Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Officers say one person was shot and killed at a home on Paradise In Drive, but no other details are known at this time. The victim has not been identified.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are currently investigating the 33rd homicide of 2022 that occurred Sunday night. According to police, they responded to a shooting Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the 11,000 block of Paradise In Dr. Police say upon arrival at the scene, they found...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy