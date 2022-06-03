ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Large hail, gusty winds primary threat in thunderstorms Monday

BRIDGEPORT - The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne placed the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle in a severe thunderstorm watch Monday. The watch, which includes every county in the panhandle except Cheyenne and Kimball, lasts until 9 p.m. Goshen County in southeast Wyoming, and Keith, Arthur and Perkins Counties in Nebraska, are also included.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Suspect fires several shots while barricaded in Sterling home

STERLING, Colo. - No injuries were reported when a suspect with a firearm barricaded himself in a Sterling, Colo. home and fired several rounds Sunday evening. The Sterling Police Department says the situation at the 800 block of Park Street is contained and all appropriate evacuations have occurred. The suspect was placed in custody.
STERLING, CO
thegroupinc.com

Ongoing Summer Concert Series Happening in Northern Colorado

It’s officially summer! And in Northern Colorado, you know what that means. Our calendar is packed with weekly concerts taking place at parks and lagoons throughout the region. And the best part? Most of them are completely free!. Break up your week with one (or several!) of these ongoing...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

