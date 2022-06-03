ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Carl Paladino to jump into NY House race with Stefanik’s backing

By Emily Brooks
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IUHZ_0fzxzxYA00
Tweet

Businessman and former GOP New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino is set to jump into the race to represent New York’s 23rd District with the backing of House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

Paladino confirmed to The Hill Friday evening that he is running for the seat, saying that he heard that there were a few people thinking of running that he did not respect, but he did not name names.

“​​Representing the people of Western New York would be a great honor, and I think I could be most effective at doing that,” Paladino said.

The dust had barely settled after Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) abruptly ended his reelection bid on Friday over backlash to his support for an assault weapons ban when Stefanik came out with the endorsement.

According to The Buffalo News, Paladino said earlier Friday that if Jacobs dropped out that he would throw his hat in the ring for the seat.

“Carl is a job creator and conservative outsider who will be a tireless fighter for the people of New York in our fight to put America First to save the country,” Stefanik said in a tweet posted on Friday evening.

Paladino said that Stefanik asked if he would mind if she endorsed him as soon as she heard he was running.

“She’s a great girl,” Paladino said. “She’s got she got her head right where it belongs when it comes to leading for her people,”

Paladino, a real estate developer and ally of former President Trump, made national headlines in December 2016 when he sent racist remarks about former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to local Buffalo, N.Y., outlet Artvoice.

He claimed at the time that he sent the comments in error.

He said that he would like to see Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.” Paladino added that he hoped President Obama would die of mad cow disease. Paladino apologized to “the minority community” for his comments.

At the time, Paladino sat on the Buffalo city school board. In August 2017, he was removed from that position after he was accused of improperly disclosing information about teacher contract negotiations.

Before that, Paladino was the Republican nominee for New York Governor in 2010.

During that campaign, he alleged without evidence that Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who would win that gubernatorial race, was unfaithful to his ex-wife when they were still married.

Stefanik and Paladino did not always appear to be so close. In a March 2016 email to supporters, he called Stefanik a “fraud” for not supporting Trump.

Stefanik has since come to publicly and forcefully support Trump, including by being part of his impeachment defense team during the first impeachment proceedings against him in 2019.

Updated 7:54 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step. A bill that bears resemblance to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill advanced from a North Carolina Senate committee. The legislation will empower parents to better monitor their children's public school education while opponents say it would unnecessarily interfere in classrooms.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Has the 7th Best State Economy in America

In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries. The Tar Heel...
ECONOMY
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Rep. Grier Martin to resign in July before Pentagon job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Grier Martin will resign from the House next month because he is taking a job at the Pentagon. Martin, a Wake County Democrat whose two stints in the chamber date back to 2005, said he'll begin July 18 as senior adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Andrew House
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Elise Stefanik
US News and World Report

After Deadlock, Bhakta Gains Vote to Win NC House Primary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied. Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Augusta Free Press

New Virginia poll shows Democrats, Republicans in midterm dead heat

A new poll finds that congressional Democratic candidates are in a statistical dead heat (46 percent) with Republicans (45 percent) in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job approval is at 43 percent, lower than polls in March and 8 percent lower than his vote share in the 2021 election. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
ednc.org

Ask & Answer: Why do North Carolina students take standardized tests?

Many of North Carolina’s students are in the middle of taking their standardized tests, or just wrapping them up. Whether it’s an end-of-grade test or the SAT for college admissions, taking these tests is a significant part of the school experience, and we’ve gotten many questions from you about why students take these tests and how they work.
EDUCATION
kiss951.com

List: North Carolina’s Most Unusual Town Names

North Carolina is home to some amazing cities and small towns. Even more amazing, are some of the names of these areas. Throughout the state, we have some of the most amazing, crazy-named towns. Some you may have heard of while others, may have you just as confused when you see it written out. Ever thought about those areas you drive through on road trips where it looks like no one lives there? Those small towns have a few people that call them home. Even more important, they call it by the proper, unusual name.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Zimbabwe#Ny House#Gop#Western New York#The Buffalo News#Natio
wunc.org

NC fishermen concerned about uncertain impacts of offshore wind

On a sunny, windy May morning, John Dosher rides down the Intracoastal Waterway from Holden Beach to Southport on a small boat. He points over to the left side of the shore and talks loudly over the waves. "I grew up literally behind the red roof house right there," Dosher...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina, Virginia getting $58M for high-speed rail

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FingerLakes1.com

Gas tax rebate: Will North Carolina drivers see a $200 refund?

Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina are pushing for a one-time gas rebate. The rebate would give each driver $200 to help deal with rising fuel costs. Senate Bill 897 was introduced on May 26. The bill would allocate $1.3 billion to gas rebates, out of the over $4 billion budget surplus. The rebate would be available to residents that are over 18 and have a drivers licenses. Each driver would get a $200 rebate.
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Greensboro rep. fights back after black bear hunting legalized in NC sanctuaries

(WGHP) — A Greensboro representative introduced a new bill that aims to stop black bear killings after they were legalized in three North Carolina sanctuaries. Rep. Pricey Harrison, who represents the Greensboro area, introduced House Bill 1072: Prohibit Killing Bears in Bear Sanctuaries. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted in February to allow permit bear hunting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Grant approved for high-speed rail from NC to VA

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again in Pitt, Hyde counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina, according to new data from the CDC. Pitt County and Hyde County have been named high-risk counties for the spread of the virus, as opposed to just last week when they were deemed low risk. Pitt County was named a […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Hill

The Hill

583K+
Followers
71K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy