Milwaukee, WI

Cristo Rey graduation; 2022 class accomplishes unique feat

By Angélica Sanchez
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The graduating class of 2022 walked across the stage Friday, June 3 at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Milwaukee's south side. The class had to persevere during the COVID-19 pandemic to reach graduation day. There was a lot of cheering and excitement Friday for tomorrow's leaders....

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MSOE baseball giving visually-impaired kids a chance to play

MILWAUKEE - With the world changed because of COVID-19, the return of events that had to be canceled is so special. That's the case this year for dozens of kids. For the first time since 2019, the sounds of baseball, Beep Baseball, are back on the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

School board votes to consolidate West Allis schools

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Monday evening was an emotional West Allis/West Milwaukee School Board meeting. Two months after a failed consolidation with the district's two high schools, a proposal to merge some elementary and intermediate schools. The school board voted yes to consolidate for the 2023-2024 school year. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Lutheran senior plays the right notes on track to gold

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee Lutheran senior was on a mission to do something no other Milwaukee athlete has ever done. That's what makes Ke'vontae Walls-Burdine this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I started track in eighth grade," he said. "I found that I was pretty fast. So then I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Athena Speakers Bureau’s Thelma Sias Served as Commencement Speaker at Marquette University, Receive Honorary Doctorate

Thelma A. Sias, a member of the Athena Communications Speakers Bureau, served as the commencement speaker for Marquette University’s Graduate School and Graduate School of Management on May 22, as well as receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. A retired corporate executive, community advocate and activist, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field entertainment district proposed

From Titletown to the Deer District, professional sports teams are expanding their footprint in the Badger State and nationwide, turning stadiums, arenas and ballparks into year-round attractions. A county supervisor and an urban planner want the Milwaukee Brewers to do the same.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

STEM toys that promote cognitive skills, critical thinking

Toy expert and speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone, joins Real Milwaukee from PlayOnWords.com to share awesome STEM Toys that promote cognitive skills, problem-solving, and critical thinking in children. Techno Tiles by The Learning Journey International, 3+, $19.99. • If you have a builder in your house, then you’ll need Techno Tiles...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Dr. Cass Bowers named executive director of All In Wisconsin

All in Wisconsin (AIW) has appointed a new Dr. Cass Bowers as executive director, the organization announced in a press release last week. “Dr. Bowers is a respected movement communications leader with over 20 years in Wisconsin organizing, racial justice, and communications work,” the press release reads in part. Bowers holds a Ph.D. in Business focused on Black women leaders in nonprofit organizations.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds enjoyed Milwaukee Pride parade

MILWAUKEE — A sea of color lit up 2nd Street in Walker’s Point on Sunday to celebrate Pride month. The month-long celebration hosts events across the city, including the annual Pride Parade that was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We’re ready to party,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Prepare kids for overnight camp

MILWAUKEE - Getting ready for an overnight summer camp can be tough on kids and parents. Kelly Rosseb with Camp Eagle Ridge shares advice to make the time away easier on everyone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Will Bingo, Smoking, Steakhouse Return to Potawatomi?

It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

902 S. 25th St.

MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte 2022 headliners revealed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21. 2022 lineup. Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Spin Doctors. Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Plain...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Not everyone is thrilled with the whole “Milwaukee hoping to host the 2024 RNC” thing

Previously on When Milwaukee And Major Political Conventions Mix…. Remember when Milwaukee “hosted” the 2020 Democratic National Convention? Except that the thing ended up being 99.9% virtual due to the still-young COVID-19 pandemic, so Milwaukee didn’t really “host” anything at all? It looked like this (and the photo above):

