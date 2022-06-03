ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire leaves five homeless in Jefferson City

By Karl Wehmhoener
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A residential house fire in Jefferson City leaves five people homeless.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:35 Friday on the 200 block of Capitol Court.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the windows of a single-family residence.

Officials report there was extensive damage to the structure and the fire left it inhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping out one adult and four children displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the assistance of the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

The post House fire leaves five homeless in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

