Junior League event promotes literacy, nutrition

The Junior League of High Point’s New Members Class recently hosted a cooking and literacy event as a community service project. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A local service organization recently held an event that promoted both literacy and healthy eating.

At the Junior League of High Point’s “Let’s Get Cooking” event, league members helped local adult literacy students grocery shop and cook a meal while filming two Facebook Live “cooking segments.”

The project combined literacy and nutrition by helping the participants from the local adult literacy program Reading Connections to read, speak and functionally understand the English language.

The program was a service project of the league’s New Members Class. Each year, the league welcomes new members who, after their first year of membership, must create a service project designed to enhance and enrich the community.

“Being able to meet and learn from women who are from a different culture was so fun and meaningful,” said Haley Morelli, a member of the New Members Class. “Helping women immerse English into their everyday lives while they shared something they love with us was a great experience.”

Reading Connections works with members of the High Point community to improve their literacy and reading skills. Many of their students are from other countries and are studying English to further their education.