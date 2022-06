Orangeburg resident and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Timothy C. Brown recalls when danger was a constant companion during his 10 months in a combat zone. "When they had the air strikes, we would have to go into the bunker," said Brown, who was a truck driver with the U.S. Army 318 Engineer Unit stationed in Pleiku, the central highlands of Vietnam. "They had the mortar attacks and we were getting hit. It never hit our barracks."

