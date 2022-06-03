Wil Myers goes to IL, arthroscopic surgery possible on knee; Padres recall Brent Rooker

Padres right fielder Wil Myers catches a fly ball hit by the Reds' Alejo Lopez on April 18 at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wil Myers could be out a while.

“I don't think this is something that's (going to be) many months by any means,” Myers said Friday afternoon.

But arthroscopic surgery to clean up a loose cartilage flap behind the patellar tendon in his right knee is a possibility being considered for the Padres right fielder.

Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with what the team termed knee inflammation.

He can’t identify a specific point the injury occurred.

“I've had some things that have happen that have flared it up a little more,” Myers said. “… I feel like a couple of those have happened that have really flared it up. There has not been one thing that's been like, ‘Boom! That was it.’ Just kind of a cumulation of a few things that have happened.”

He feels significant pain when doing various movements required in baseball like shuffling side to side, breaking down to come to a stop in the field or when running the bases and loading to swing.

“Hopefully, we can get this thing right and I'll be ready for the last half of this season,” he said.

Myers sat out Sunday and Monday, played Tuesday and didn’t play the past two days after a silicone injection after Tuesday’s game.

“I really thought we were getting into a good place, but the better it felt the more work he was trying to do to get ready, and just got a setback with it,” manager Bob Melvin said. “So unfortunately, we're gonna have to take a pause here and just trying to get him right. … It's just the baseball and physical activity of what he was doing, every time made it get a little bit worse.”

The Padres recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from Triple-A to take Myers’ spot on the active roster. Rooker was acquired in the April 7 trade with the Twins that also brought closer Taylor Rogers (and most of his salary) to the Padres in exchange for Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan.

Rooker, who bats right-handed, was hitting .242 with nine home runs and a .926 OPS in 112 plate appearances for Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres called up Nomar Mazara on Thursday, and the left-handed hitter started in right field for a second straight night Friday after going 1-for-2 in his Padres debut.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .