Lil Yachty has claimed that Drake wrote his entire verse for Jack Harlow‘s “Churchill Downs” in just 11 minutes. During an episode of Off the Record, Yachty told DJ Akademiks that Drizzy talked to him about the verse in the song. He claims that Drake “said he did that shit in like 11 minutes. He said he did that in front of Jack. That verse, he told me that … They did it when they were out there in the islands. He did it right in front of him.”

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO