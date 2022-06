Gov. JB Pritzker indicated Monday he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to help deal with a violent crime spree in Chicago, but only if he’s asked to do so. “Well, I think you know that I have called up the National Guard whenever local mayors that I've spoken to have wanted that done, have needed that done in their local communities,” Pritzker said at a Monday morning news conference. “And I'll continue to make the National Guard available whenever it is necessary.”

20 HOURS AGO