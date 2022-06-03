ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dump Truck Driver Injured Crashing Into Hwy. 217 Overpass

987thebull.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. — A person was injured when they crashed a dump truck into the Highway 217 southbound overpass at Hall Blvd. on Friday morning. There’s no word what caused the crash...

www.987thebull.com

#Dump Truck#Truck Drivers#Overpass#Traffic Accident#Tigard#Oregondot
kptv.com

15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland driver charged with second-degree murder in hit-run death of pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed after being struck Monday night by a hit-and-run driver in one of Southeast Portland’s dangerous high-crash corridor. Portland police said the person was dead in the street about 9 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Initially, police did not release the person’s name or details of their investigation, but by Tuesday afternoon the bureau confirmed the crash was a hit-and-run and the medical examiner ruled the victim’s death a homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Police find another driver dead during high speed motorcycle chase

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop, and now police are investigating to determine if the suspect in the chase is connected to a deceased driver discovered during the pursuit. Springfield Police report that at around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, a...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Four dogs lost in house fire

Lebanon Fire District responded mid-morning Friday, June 3, to a reported house fire on a busy section of S. Santiam Hwy. Fire crews arrived to find a one and half story home nearly fully engulfed in flames. When the incident commander arrived, he declared the fire a defensive fire attack...
LEBANON, OR
987thebull.com

14th Pedestrian Death In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland on Monday night. The person was struck near the intersection of 82nd Avenue and Center Street around 9:05pm. They have not yet been identified. Traffic investigators have not released details on the driver or...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gunman robs Troutdale pizza restaurant

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - In a brazen daylight robbery, a suspect held employees of LoLo’s pizza restaurant at gunpoint on Monday before taking off with cash in hand. The entire incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a mask walks up to the bar, flashes a pistol, and waits while one of the employees gathers cash from the register to give them. As soon as they have the money, the robber walks out the restaurant’s front door the same way they came in. The whole thing lasted less than a minute.
TROUTDALE, OR
987thebull.com

Suspect Wanted In More Than 30 Armed Robberies

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months were committed by the same person. A man in his 30’s is accused of robbing coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, restaurants, gas stations, a cosmetics store and adult store between April 7th and June 6th.
VANCOUVER, WA
987thebull.com

Climber Rescued After 600 Foot Fall On Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A climber was descending the peak in the Pearly Gates/Hogsback area on Tuesday, May 24th when he had an issue with his boot. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says as he tried to fix the issue, he lost his hold on his ice axe and fell nearly 600 feet into the Devil’s Kitchen area.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KXL

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Three people taken to the hospital after Junction City crash, police say

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Junction City Saturday evening, police said. According to police, none of those involved in the crash had major injuries. The crash happened during the 'Function 4 Junction' classic car...

