Dump Truck Driver Injured Crashing Into Hwy. 217 Overpass

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died after being hit by a car on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Eastport Plaza on Monday night and the driver was arrested after leaving the scene. The victim was hit at Center Street around 9:05pm. They have not yet been identified. 40 year-old Frederick...
A pedestrian was killed after being struck Monday night by a hit-and-run driver in one of Southeast Portland’s dangerous high-crash corridor. Portland police said the person was dead in the street about 9 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Initially, police did not release the person’s name or details of their investigation, but by Tuesday afternoon the bureau confirmed the crash was a hit-and-run and the medical examiner ruled the victim’s death a homicide.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop, and now police are investigating to determine if the suspect in the chase is connected to a deceased driver discovered during the pursuit. Springfield Police report that at around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, a...
Lebanon Fire District responded mid-morning Friday, June 3, to a reported house fire on a busy section of S. Santiam Hwy. Fire crews arrived to find a one and half story home nearly fully engulfed in flames. When the incident commander arrived, he declared the fire a defensive fire attack...
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - In a brazen daylight robbery, a suspect held employees of LoLo’s pizza restaurant at gunpoint on Monday before taking off with cash in hand. The entire incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a mask walks up to the bar, flashes a pistol, and waits while one of the employees gathers cash from the register to give them. As soon as they have the money, the robber walks out the restaurant’s front door the same way they came in. The whole thing lasted less than a minute.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say over 30 armed robberies at businesses throughout the metro area over the past two months were committed by the same person. A man in his 30’s is accused of robbing coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, restaurants, gas stations, a cosmetics store and adult store between April 7th and June 6th.
The Beaverton Police Department reports on calls for service from May 16-20, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. – A climber was descending the peak in the Pearly Gates/Hogsback area on Tuesday, May 24th when he had an issue with his boot. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says as he tried to fix the issue, he lost his hold on his ice axe and fell nearly 600 feet into the Devil’s Kitchen area.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Junction City Saturday evening, police said. According to police, none of those involved in the crash had major injuries. The crash happened during the 'Function 4 Junction' classic car...
