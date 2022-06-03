ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Wisconsin man killed in 'targeted' attack on judicial system

By STEPHEN GROVES - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Wisconsin's attorney general says a man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an...

Court rejects bid to delay Arizona prisoner's execution

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court denied a bid by an Arizona prisoner to delay his execution scheduled for Wednesday for his conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. The decision Tuesday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals keeps on track the state’s plans to lethally inject Frank Atwood for his conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson. The court rejected his challenges to the state’s death penalty procedures. Atwood’s lawyers argued their client’s spinal condition would make it excruciatingly painful for him to be strapped on his back to a gurney. Prosecutors say Atwood is trying to indefinitely postpone his execution through legal maneuvers.
ARIZONA STATE
3 challengers square off in California attorney general race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Low voter turnout and some political gamesmanship may decide which of three challengers emerges Tuesday to take on California Attorney General Rob Bonta in the November election. Bonta is running in his first statewide election as the only Democrat in the race. He faces two Republicans: Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year. But the wildcard is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent. Also running is Green Party candidate Dan Kapelovitz.
CALIFORNIA, PA
Republicans face decision on constitutional changes package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers may soon decide which among the scores of potential amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution will have any shot of making it to a voter referendum. It's a tactic that can get politically divisive policies around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s much-used veto pen. The comparatively large number of proposals pending in the General Assembly address topics that range from voting rights to abortion and real estate taxes. House and Senate Republicans have introduced a slew of potential amendments. They've been emboldened by their success last year in persuading voters to narrowly approve limits on a governor’s powers during emergencies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of New York’s longest-serving members of Congress have turned from allies to rivals after a court redrew the state’s congressional maps. U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are now running against each other in a Democratic primary to represent a new district in Manhattan. The battle isn't the result the state's Democrat-controlled Legislature envisioned when it redrew the state's Congressional maps this year. New York was supposed to be one of the party’s few opportunities nationally to draw district lines in their favor. But after a successful legal challenge from Republicans, new court-drawn maps have left Democrats with tougher battles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

