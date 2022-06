Prince William revealed the cheeky side of his sense of humour during his tribute to The Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace. As he honoured his grandmother's 70-year reign, the future king quipped about the Queen's age, remarking: "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," to much amusement from his fellow royals in the crowd.

