Dog bite lawsuit settled for $450K: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a girl who suffered facial scarring when a dog bit her face at Wayside Elementary School settled for $450,000, according to court documents obtained by 17 News.

Bakersfield City School District agreed to pay $430,000 and Kern County Superintendent of Schools $20,000, according to the filings.

Under an agreement reached last year, Leilani Rivera received a total of $300,000 — the amount remaining after paying medical, attorney and non-medical-related expenses, the filings say.

Leilani was represented by Matthew C. Clark of Chain Cohn Clark, who said he could not comment other than to say the case settled to the satisfaction of both parties.

The suit said volunteer readers Ann Ardell and Jeffery Jones brought two dogs into a Wayside Elementary School classroom May 9, 2019, and invited students to pet them.

Leilani, 8 at the time, leaned forward to hug one of the dogs when it bit her, its teeth cutting open the right side of her face and splitting her lip, according to the suit.

The dogs were believed to be either chows or akitas, Clark said in 2019. Both breeds are blacklisted from homeowners’ insurance policies in California due to their reputation for aggressive behavior.

Leilani underwent surgery at Kern Medical to repair cuts to her right cheek, lower lip and nose, documents said. She has permanent scarring.

The suit alleged general negligence on the part of district officials, saying they should have known it was dangerous to allow animals near students.

