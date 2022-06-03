ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Eagle in the home stretch of building new facility

By Lori Tucker
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Challenger, the bald eagle, is going to have a new home soon, along with other birds of prey after Project Eagle’s groundbreaking eight months ago.

WATE 6 went back to see how things are going at the construction site.

There’s a lot of activity on the 57 acres of land in Kodak a mile off exit 407. It’s the future site of Project Eagle and will become the largest rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey in the entire country.

Construction crews are hard at work and keeping up with it all is American Eagle Foundation’s Executive Director Jessica Hall.

“Eventually we will have over 100 birds of prey here,” she told us, “all native to Tennessee including our nation’s symbol, the bald eagle.”

At the edge of the property, an aviary is being built for these majestic creatures like bald eagle Challenger, and areas where school students can come and learn about the significance of birds of prey.

There will be an education center with three classrooms and, as Hall explained, “we are creating the area’s first immersive bird of prey playscape for children. We’ve contracted with a company called Timberdoodle. All the materials are all natural, it’s ADA accessible, and every element has an element of education to it.”

Injured birds will be rehabbed here , and you’ll be able to see their progress through live streaming.

All of this takes money. Lots of it, and your support.

“This is a 12-million-dollar project,” Hall said, “and we have already raised over half the funds but we’re at the last home stretch.”

Project Eagle is set to open in September. In the meantime, there are several ways you can help with the next phase of funding.

You can purchase a brick for the courtyard, inscribed with your name or the name of a loved one; sponsor an aviary, or simply make a donation.

Visit www.eagles.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

