As a lifelong El Dorado County resident of more than 60 years now I have seen several droughts and several very wet winters along with plenty of normal winter runoff. Since it is the trend for our state and county to have these drought periods I’d like to think that our elected officials are taking this fact into account and will be imposing a building moratorium, right? I mean, since our officials — county, state and/or federal — cannot or will not act or even attempt to act on adding more water storage to store this essential ingredient to life during the wet periods, why would common sense not be used in stopping the adding of more and more households needing this resource?

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO