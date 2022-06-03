ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Unity, OH

American Legion Riders Of West Unity Deliver Blue Star Banner To Family

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago

FLAGS … May 14, 2022 The American Legion Riders of West Unity, Ohio post...

thevillagereporter.com

WTOL-TV

Cherry Fest Run returns with Whitehouse festival this year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because the sixth annual Julie’s Fitness Studio Cherry Fest Run is back again this year. The event again welcomes all runners and walkers and has some added fun to make it a little more wild! The run will take place on Friday June 10th and offers traditional competitive race options as well as a kids fun run and the chance to meet some of the Nature’s Nursery animals.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
sent-trib.com

A taste of Myles in Tomato Bread

LIME CITY —The big easy smile from Becky Ramirez, as she removed her Tomato Bread from the oven, shows her love for cooking and sharing good food. “This is based on the Myles Pizza recipe, with a few changes. Their tomato bread was a favorite,” she said. “It’s just delicious and it’s so fun to make. I make it three or four times a year, when I get a hunger for it. Bowling Green was my stomping ground, back in the day.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Butterfly Project Leaders Welcome Guest Speaker To Edon Schools

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER … The Butterfly Project leaders at Edon Northwest Schools welcomed motivational guest speaker Amy Remer from Swanton, Ohio. Amy presented to grades 6-8 and 9-12 in two different sessions on May 18th, 2022. Amy shared about overcoming adversity associated with her cancer diagnosis leading up to the amputation of her left arm. The focus of presentations was on having a positive mindset to push through challenges in life along with having empathy towards others. The students were able to participate in an experiential activity to promote empathy. Pictured from Left to Right: Ashley Kaylor, Kerrin Towers, Amy Remer, Samantha Hake, Kendall Siebenaler, Desi Dunkle. Missing from photo Jenna Dulle.
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Lawrence Soles (1942-2022)

Lawrence LeRoy Soles, age 79, of Stryker, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio. Prior to his retirement in 2008, he had worked for the Aro Corporation in Bryan for 42 years. Lawrence was born in Henry County, Ohio, on December 24, 1942, the...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wayne Williams (1927-2022)

FAYETTE, OH – Wayne Revere Williams, 94, a lifelong resident of Fayette, Ohio died Sunday evening, June 5, 2022, at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Born July 30, 1927, in Pioneer, OH, he was the son of the late Paul and Goldie (Mercer) Williams. Wayne graduated Gorham Fayette High School with the class of 1945, after notably serving as class president.
FAYETTE, OH
WTOL 11

Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit. Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8. Customers can pick their own starting at...
MONCLOVA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Amateur Radio Club Holds Regular Meeting

PRESS RELEASE – On Sunday, June 5th the Williams County amateur radio club held its regular meeting. Club member Kevin King (KE8ONI) gave a presentation on parks on the air (POTA) an activity where amateurs go to various parks and activate to get as many contacts as possible from other amateurs who are activated at the same time in parks around the United States.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Roy Koerner (1936-2022)

Koerner, Roy E., beloved husband for 55 years of the late Judy (nee Brady) Koerner, passed away on May 29 at the age of 85. He was the loving father of Tina (Mark) Hines, Tangi (Gary) Angel, Taryn (Jesse) Chula and the late Troy Koerner; cherished Papa of Michael and Abigail Hines, Landen, Kerner, Skylar, and Ledger Angel, and Taytum Stone, and Judah Chula; dear brother of Roger Koerner, LaVon Koerner and the late Vance Koerner, Agnes Christiansen, John Koerner and Mark Koerner. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bobby Michoff (1935-2022)

Bobby Michoff, age 86, passed away at 3:27 P.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby was a truck driver for several trucking companies and was also the corporate pilot for Manufactured Housing Enterprises, Inc., and Jim Newman.
BRYAN, OH
nbc24.com

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest is even sweeter in its 39th year

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest returns for its 39th year, and is bigger and better than ever! So much more than just cherry pie, this event boasts carnival rides, games, music and live entertainment, and more. Sponsor Steve Rogers Ford sent GM Jason Gorr to chat with 'What's Going On' to share all the details.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nellie Varble (1944-2022)

Nellie Sue (Terrell) Varble, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, June 4, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born December 20, 1944 in Corbin, Kentucky to Ervin B. and Nellie R. (Mynatt) Terrell. Nellie was a graduate of Springfield High School. On April...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sheila Finchum (1947-2022)

Shelia K. Finchum, 74, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after courageously battling lung cancer for the past six months. Shelia was born July 10, 1947, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cleo and Marie (Ensman) Stantz. She...
HICKSVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Generators powering Edgerton after overnight ‘mess’

EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) — The village of Edgerton sustained a widespread power outage overnight. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said lightning struck a high voltage line at the C.R. 5 substation, just north of the railroad tracks on the east side of the village. After that, a train contacted the line and drug it, Day said.
EDGERTON, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Old West End Festival kicks off after a 2 year hiatus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, The Old West End Festival kicked off its first night at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arbetorium. “We’re excited to be back, everyone was just itching to get back to the festival. It’s the best event in the neighborhood each year, and not having it for two years we really missed it. And we’re excited to be back,” said Dan Finkle, the Public Relations Chair for the event.
TOLEDO, OH

