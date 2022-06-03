American Legion Riders Of West Unity Deliver Blue Star Banner To Family

Koerner, Roy E., beloved husband for 55 years of the late Judy (nee Brady) Koerner, passed away on May 29 at the age of 85. He was the loving father of Tina (Mark) Hines, Tangi (Gary) Angel, Taryn (Jesse) Chula and the late Troy Koerner; cherished Papa of Michael and Abigail Hines, Landen, Kerner, Skylar, and Ledger Angel, and Taytum Stone, and Judah Chula; dear brother of Roger Koerner, LaVon Koerner and the late Vance Koerner, Agnes Christiansen, John Koerner and Mark Koerner. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
