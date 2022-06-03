ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice.

Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement:

“Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult decision; however, this decision is absolutely consistent with my brother George’s much larger strategic vision for the Chip’s brand.”

The restaurant did not share a specific reason for the unexpecting closures.

“While we are going to miss our Southington and Wethersfield regulars, the Chip’s brand is refocusing on my brother George’s three founding principles,” Bajko continued.

Diane Casy
3d ago

I went there ONCE and that was enough for me . Horrible service and wayyyyyy overpriced even before inflation took over.

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

