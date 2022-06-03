Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice.

Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement:

“Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult decision; however, this decision is absolutely consistent with my brother George’s much larger strategic vision for the Chip’s brand.”

The restaurant did not share a specific reason for the unexpecting closures.

“While we are going to miss our Southington and Wethersfield regulars, the Chip’s brand is refocusing on my brother George’s three founding principles,” Bajko continued.

