Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for a Denver cold-case homicide

By Kieran Nicholson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for a 24-year-old homicide in which he killed his girlfriend and buried her body in a shallow grave. Crespin Nene-Perez, 58, was sentenced for the murder of Bonny Baker, who was...

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Suspect wanted for domestic violence taken into custody

DENVER — A suspect wanted by police was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD was in the 1800 block of North Gaylord Street attempting to contact a wanted person. The suspect whom police were trying to contact was wanted...
Bernard Antwone Ware Arrested, Facing 1st Degree Murder Charges In April Deadly Shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the shooting death on Elbert Street that happened in April. Bernard Antwone Ware, 18, of Denver is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. Bernard Antwone Ware (credit: Adams County) On April 25, deputies rushed to the 700 block of Elbert Street at 4:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim. When they arrived inside the residence, they found the 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. (credit: CBS) Ware was taken into custody on June 3. He remains in custody in the Adams County Detention Facility pending further court proceedings. (credit: CBS)
Victim In Englewood Hit & Run Identified As John Lucero, Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest. (credit: Arapahoe County) Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down. (credit: CBS) Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.
Man sentenced in cold case homicide of girlfriend

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a domestic violence murder case that dates back nearly 24 years. According to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Crespin Nene-Perez pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Bonny Baker in 1998.
Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Weekend Violence in Denver: Stabbings, Death, Shooting Near Larimer Square

It's not officially summer, but the city's crime scene got hot this past weekend, with multiple stabbings and shootings, including an incident during which a Denver Police Department officer opened fire near Larimer Square, just as clubs were letting out in the entertainment district. The trouble started early, with an...
Man exposes himself in Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was arrested over the weekend after Colorado Springs Police Department say he exposed himself inside a restaurant. CSPD says it happened on Sunday, June 5 at about 6 p.m. at a restaurant in the 4300 block of Sinton Road. The man, identified as Calvin...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has arrested 18-year-old Bernard Antwone Ware in connection to a shooting in April that left a man dead. According to ACSO, deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Elbert Street early on the morning of April 25 for a gunshot wound victim.
Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Of Car At 15th And Larimer Streets Wanted By Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue searching for the occupants of a black sedan where one person inside the car was firing a weapon in Larimer Square early Saturday morning. Detectives said the black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street about 1:15 a.m. and that’s when at “least one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds.”(credit: CBS) The shooting continued as the car drove on 15th Street towards Market Street. Police said that numerous people were in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired. A...
3 arrested in armed robbery, police pursuit in Westminster

Three men are arrested in connection with an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit in Westminster. Police were called to 148th Avenue and Huron Street Sunday night for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. Police said the victim followed the suspects, who fired several shots at them. Police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 book of Utica Street where the suspects then fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in place order for area residents. They were later found hiding in a backyard of a home nearby and taken into custody.

