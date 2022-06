An NBA All-Star Game in Boston is long overdue. Despite the Celtics being one of the league's most storied franchises, the city hasn't hosted the event since 1964. The wait will continue for at least a couple more years as the next two All-Star Games will take place in Salt Lake City and Indianapolis, respectively. After that, TD Garden could be on the NBA's radar as a potential destination.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO