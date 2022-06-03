ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Summer Beauty Products Includes a Tik Tok Viral Lip Gloss That’s Under $25

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago
Drew Barrymore has a way of captivating audiences on screen, but it’s her effortlessly cool “mom beauty” that really has us paying attention. The actress , entrepreneur and mom of two has been spilling her summer beauty secrets on Instagram , and now we have to snag everything just in time for summer.

You would think that it takes tons of fancy makeup products to get the actress ready, but it’s pretty simple. Barrymore makes skincare the focus of her routine before makeup, making sure she uses an ample amount of SPF . Then comes makeup — and one of her favorites is this lip gloss that you’ve probably seen all over Tik Tok .

Kosas Lip Oil Gloss

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

$22


Kosas’ Lip Oil Gloss makes lips dewy, juicy and plump. The celebrity-approved gloss has an impressive formula comprised of hyaluronic acid that adds all-day hydration, peptides to plump and shea butter that smoothes and heals dry lips. There is also avocado and evening primrose oils that provides additional moisture and protection against environmental stressors.

Not only is the formula great for lips, but it also gives a dose of color. The gloss comes in eight shades ranging from clear to a fiery red, perfect for a night out. The best part? You don’t have to use tons of the product to actually to see it on your lips. Just a few daps, and you’re good to go.

One shopper said “this gloss adds such great pigment, but is somehow also so moisturizing. I feel like when I wear this, my lips are plumped, glossed and getting slightly hydrated in comparison of other glosses.”

And if you hate the texture of other glosses, another shopper confirmed that this one is for you. “Just perfect for when you don’t want a heavy lip gloss but want the shine. Helps with dry lips too.”

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

