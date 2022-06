OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo wasn't going to let Oklahoma lose twice in one day. The record-setting slugger hit two homers, including a grand slam, and the top-seeded Sooners beat No. 5 UCLA 15-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO