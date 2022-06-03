ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco COVID surge coincides with Pride month, NBA Finals

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical experts are advising to keep masks handy and to...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 3

Related
sftravel.com

The Best Area to Stay in San Francisco

We always get the question, "What's the best area to stay in when visiting San Francisco?" Our answer: everywhere. However, depending on what kind of trip you are making and who is coming along, there may be neighborhoods that align better with your plans. This is our attempt to answer in a unique way that burning question we get all too often. Whether you're a foodie, coming up for an event like Pride, visiting with your family, or for any number of other reasons, you'll find a different one in each part of the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY

Susan Kirsch is a 78-year-old retired teacher who lives in a small cottage home in Mill Valley, California, on a quiet suburban street that looks toward a grassy knoll. A Sierra Club member with a pesticide-free garden, she has an Amnesty International sticker on her front window and a photograph on her refrigerator of herself and hundreds of other people spelling out “TAX THE 1%” on a beach.
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nba Finals#Racism#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Bay Area sees rare June rain

OAKLAND, Calif. - On Sunday many in the Bay Area woke to a sight seldom seen during the month of June: rain. The National Weather Service said the late season storm, expected to ease by the afternoon, brought measurable moisture, mostly to the North Bay. Preliminary rain totals showed parts...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Asian man allegedly beaten in front of Oakland's Fox Theater

OAKLAND, Calif. - A friend of 25-year-old Sagar (Ocean) Tamang said he was brutally attacked in front of Fox Theater in Oakland last week. In a post about the attack, Bimala Thapa recalled what happened to Tamang on May 28 and as he left work and headed out for a sandwich from a street vendor in downtown Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy