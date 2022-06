PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The fate of the Singing River Health System wasn’t decided on Monday as health system leaders met the Jackson County Board of Supervisors. Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into the proposal to sell the health system that includes the Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport hospitals.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO