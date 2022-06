GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Gulfport Dragway was filled with hundred of car enthusiasts for a revamped rendition of the Cars and Coffee event. Throughout the past few years, the relatively new event has experienced a welcomed issue in the fact that it was outgrowing venues. It became too large for its original spot at a coffee house in Ocean Springs, then yet again at the Lucy’s and Shaggy’s parking lot off of Highway 90 in Biloxi.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO