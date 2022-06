GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It seems like every day there’s a new instance of gun violence somewhere in the news. Gulfport resident Sylvia Washington is standing up against it. Washington organized a non-profit group called Homicide Hurtzz with the goal of bringing together families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. She said she was inspired to reach out to others after losing two husbands to gun violence, six years apart.

