Eureka, MO

Eureka businesses & police team up to catch a thief in the act

By Russell Kinsaul
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA (KMOV) - Charges are expected soon against a suspected thief who was arrested in the overnight hours last weekend at Midwest Motors near I-44 and Highway 109 in Eureka. According to Lt. Michael Werges with the Eureka Police Department, the man broke out the windows of six trucks in an...

Comments / 3

