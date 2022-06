(Los Angeles, CA) — COVID-related hospitalizations appear to be holding steady throughout Los Angeles County. According to California state figures 510 coronavirus-positive patients were admitted to local hospitals Saturday. That’s a decrease from 522 patients on Friday. ABC7 reported in May that “Health officials have noted in recent weeks that the vast majority of COVID-positive hospital patients were actually admitted for reasons other than the virus, with many only discovering they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.”

