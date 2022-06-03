ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pioneer

Big Rapids pitcher finishes promising season

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's disappointing for Bradyn Foster and his fellow Big Rapids baseball players not to be performing in the district tournament at Gladwin on...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Pioneer

Big Rapids' softball magic continues: Cardinals claim district title

Two in a row. Cardinal power did it again. Big Rapids' timely hitting and standout defense, plus Rylie Haist's stellar pitching performances, led the Cardinals to two impressive wins over two outstanding opponents for their second straight Division 2 district softball championship at Alma on Saturday.
Morning Sun

State champions abound, four bring home state crowns

The best way to go out is as the best. As in No. 1, numero uno, state champion. Four mid-Michigan senior student-athletes closed the final chapters of their respective prep careers out Saturday by winning individual state championships at the season-ending MHSAA state finals. As it was Ithaca’s Lani Bloom...
CARSON CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Sports#Cardinals#Evart
The Ann Arbor News

Saline 5-star QB CJ Carr announces finalists and date for commitment

SALINE – One of Michigan’s top high school football players and one of the nation’s best quarterbacks is set to make his decision on where he will play collegiately. Saline 5-star signal caller CJ Carr narrowed his list of suitors to six schools and will make his college football commitment at 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
SALINE, MI
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Pioneer

Crossroads hosts Senior Awards Night

Crossroads Charter Academy honored the Class of 2022 during its senior awards program Wednesday, May 18. Members of the senior class were recognized for a number of achievements from both within and outside of the school.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Slotkin, Schor join Michigan’s Moms Demand Action in call for reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a week of mass shootings happening across the US, organizations are coming together to demand action to stop gun violence. One of those organizations is Michigan’s chapter Moms Demand Action of Michigan. For Gun Violence Awareness Day, the group wore orange-colored shirts with the...
LANSING, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
659
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy