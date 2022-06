WILMINGTON – The city’s police dog, K-9 Miko, will retire and be replaced, Acting Police Chief Neil Rager announced Monday. “Similar to people, dogs have a unique personality influenced by genes, environment, and experiences. Many animals experience behavior changes over time, and unfortunately, Miko has gone through a change that does not fit with his duties in the police department,” said Rager in a news releaes from the city on Monday. “It has become clear to us that K-9 Miko’s emerging aggressive behavior is incompatible with our police work.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO