Sikeston, MO

KSP identifies Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office shooter

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Further details released on officer-involved Marshall County shooting

BENTON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that took place on Monday, May 16 around 2:10 p.m. in Marshall County. According to police, a preliminary investigation found that just after 1 p.m., the Marshall County Special Response Team...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Almo man charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment

ALMO – An Almo man faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and colliding with two sheriff’s vehicles. At approximately 5:24 p.m. Sunday, CCSO was requested by the Mayfield Police Department to go to a residence on Wrather Road and attempt to make contact with Jacob Adkins, 35, of Almo, who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in Mayfield. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter, CCSO’s Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
ALMO, KY
On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess (46) of Fancy Farm.

Mr. Burgess had active warrants for Fleeing and Evading from a previous pursuit. The pursuit led officers onto State Highway 307 in Carlisle County. Mr. Burgess wrecked the 2004 Honda Motorcycle he was operating north of County Road 1141 on KY 307. He then fled on foot into a wooded area.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound in Scott County

A semi rollover crash blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County for a couple of hours early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy last month used a handgun that he had kept hidden after being arrested, state police said. The man pulled out the gun and shot Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash after asking to be taken outside for a smoke break, police said.
MURRAY, KY
1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
SIKESTON, MO
Wanted Princeton man arrested after suspicious vehicle complaint

A call about a suspicious vehicle last week led to charges for a wanted Princeton man. Deputies were called to South Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Randi Essawi of Cravens Road, was found to have a warrant for a parole violation.
PRINCETON, KY
Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night, June 5. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ada Street. They learned a male victim was being transported...
CHARLESTON, MO
Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Police Department have located hit-and-run vehicle

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m. According to Sgt. Kendra Clere, officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard for a report of a man being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
MURRAY, KY
Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
2 injured in Carbondale shooting

St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Florida fugitive drowns on Current River. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Florida fugitive drowned...
CARBONDALE, IL
MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge

A semi rollover crash blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County for a couple of hours early Tuesday morning. Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound in Scott County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A semi rollover crash is blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
White County PD Weekend Report

The White County Sheriff’s Department took a signed complaint at around 4PM last Sunday for Theft Over $500. Michael Smith, Facility Superintendent at Consolidated grain and Barge in Enfield, advised that on May 30th someone had stolen a fuel transfer pump from a work truck parked in the business lot. The theft occurred at 9:28PM and was caught on camera, no other information has been made available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL

