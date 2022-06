A 38-year-old Farmington woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in St. Francois county. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 1:40 yesterday on US-67, just north of Perrine Road. Sarah Dolan drove her 2010 Dodge Avenger off the right side of the road and collided with a tree. Dolan had to be taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO