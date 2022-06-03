Best Props and Picks for Game 2

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Warriors’ Game 2 NBA Finals win over the Celtics, the Warriors’ defense being the story of the game, Draymond Green’s impact, the best closing five for each team, Klay Thompson’s struggles, officiating, and more (1:20). Then, they hit a bunch of other NBA topics including Kyrie Irving trade buzz, rumors of Phil Knight buying the Trail Blazers, what the Kings will do with their no. 4 overall draft pick, and more (1:17:21).

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO