Gov. Murphy puts new emphasis on New Jersey gun laws in wake of mass shootings

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent package of gun reform bills faces an uncertain path forward in the state Legislature, even after he successfully signed 10 others into law.

“We need to make New Jersey’s gun laws as strong as possible,” Murphy previously said. “We have common sense gun safety laws that are fully respectful of the Second Amendment.”

In his first year in office, alongside former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Murphy announced his desire to ban gun magazines holding over 10 rounds, plus background checks for gun sales by private sellers.

Weeks later, Murphy signed Gun Safety Package 1.0 into law. But he wasn’t done yet. He introduced Gun Safety Package 2.0 in the wake of a rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We must ensure that those intent on acting on their hate through violence do not have access to guns,” Murphy said at the time.

Version 2.0 added offenses that disqualify ex-convicts from gun ownership, and upped the penalties for those who knowingly sell guns to them.

But the COVID-19 pandemic came with a spike in gun crime and another call from Murphy in 2021 to further tighten New Jersey’s gun laws. This included calls to ban .50 caliber weapons.

But those bills – Gun Safety Package 3.0 – have languished for over a year. And now the governor is calling new attention to them in the aftermath of the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“Thoughts and prayers are worthless. Action is the only thing of value,” Murphy said after that shooting.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin signed on to the third gun control package in April. Democratic Senate President Nick Scutari has only said he "will keep an open mind" on them.

patriot
3d ago

The same Murphy that killed our seniors? The one who let prisoners out of prison with early release? The same guy pouring illegals who are not vetted into the state? It’s not the guns the gun is a tool a killer is a killer and will use any tool he can get his hands on.What about Hollywood violence and video game violence that influence bad behavior? Or how about the Pharmacy with drugs with side effects? Do you know what those three have in common? They’re all big Democrat donors.

Bro Row
3d ago

All the gun laws in the world can't change things because man's law is not sufficient for these times this calls for the law of God he is the only one who can change things for the better.

Joe Franco
2d ago

They need to inforce the laws when criminals violate them not let the off. If you want to know why a state that has the tuffest gin laws in the country nee more laws. Maybe because criminals don't obey laws. This is not about stopping violence this is about disarming Americans and violating the US constitution. with all the violence why would you deny Americans the right to protect themselves. Democrats are more concerned about criminals rights that citizens rights. Govenor Murphy gave illegal migrants 10 million dollars and wants to give them 10 million more. He released over 5000 state prisoners early, he is closing prisons etc. Recently in Absecon a man who could not legally own a gun entered a dollar store pulled out a gun discharged a round. Police arrived and confronted him he pointed the weapon at them and they had to shoot him he was arrested charged take to the hospital. As of yesterday all charges were dropped so much for gun laws. Democrats punish honest gun owners for

