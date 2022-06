GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will mostly end by about 8 PM. Any lingering showers will end by 10 PM, and the clouds will gradually clear out overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. We’ll average a low near 59 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will become mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Grand Junction will average a high around 91 degrees. Montrose will average a high around 87 degrees.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO