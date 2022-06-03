ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County voting machines to be determined at meeting

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters now have the opportunity to decide what...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Homeowner stuck with lien after records delay

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Shelby County officials waited weeks to file a lien against a home, leaving the new homeowner vulnerable to a hefty charge, documents showed. The Problem Solvers started investigating Sean Boyette’s case when he reached out with the peculiar circumstances. Boyette lives on a three-acre lot outside Millington. He bought the property out […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Lawmakers on Guns, Term Limits, Trump Security

Democrats have launched a national effort to strengthen existing gun laws to curtail the now-weekly mass shootings taking place across the country. Only a handful of Republican leaders have joined the chorus, though polls show a majority of Americans are comfortable with common sense laws. In Tennessee, the legislature has...
TENNESSEE STATE
desotocountynews.com

Northwest receives training center funding

Photo: DeSoto County Supervisors President Michael Lee presents Northwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Michael Heindl a $1 million check for the county’s share in building the new Workforce Training Center on the DeSoto Center campus in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors Monday...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Ed Rice Community Center holds grand reopening

New and improved—what many say is much-needed—the renovated Ed Rice Community Center reopened in Frayser Saturday. The mayor, city council members and kids from the community were all present for the big reveal. The $8 million project includes what the city calls “the nicest fitness facility in Memphis.”
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Commission#Politics Local#Election Local
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado touchdown reported in Crockett County, Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Emergency management officials reported a tornado touchdown in Crockett County, Tennessee late Monday evening. The report came in just after 7:30pm from near Adair, or just south of Humboldt, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning for the area. There are reports...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County deputies investigating double homicide

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened early Sunday morning. Deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Twin Eagles Circle, near the Eagles Landing Apartments. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second was...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

I-55 closures for new barrier rail installation postponed to June 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said work originally scheduled to begin Monday, June 6 along I-55 has been postponed until Monday, June 13th, due to weather. Those who are plan on traveling on I-55 might want to start planning an alternative route. The Tennessee Department of...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTOK-TV

KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church

HERNANDO, Miss. - A flyer on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan was reportedly left on the steps of a mostly Black church in rural Mississippi. According to a community member’s Facebook post, the flyer is in support of “The Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and states that the group is “alive and growing” in 14 states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Tornado Warning issued for TN counties

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Crockett, Gibson, and Madison counties until 8:15 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lauderdale and Mississippi counties. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Mid-South around noon Monday. ► See local Weather Alerts Central Shelby County, northeast Crittenden County and southwestern […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two federal inmates walk away from Millington prison

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for two men that walked away from a minimum security prison near Millington Monday. According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, Alex Robinson and Deshun Ray were discovered missing around 5 p.m. Monday from the Federal Correctional Institute Memphis satellite camp in Millington.
MILLINGTON, TN
WJTV 12

Surgeon gifts $150K endowment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
neareport.com

54 Arrested in Osceola Joint Operation

Osceola, Ark. – A press release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office detailed a massive police operation Friday in Osceola resulting in dozens of arrest. On Friday, June 3 in Osceola, local, district, and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 54 people. The Osceola Police Department (20 officers), the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (17 deputies), the Arkansas State Police (23 agents), and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force (ten agents) saturated the city of about 7,000 citizens and yielded these results:
OSCEOLA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy