Marshall County, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshall County

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

BENTON, Ky. (June 3, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:10 pm CST in Marshall County. The preliminary investigation indicates that just after 1:00 pm CST, the...

Marshall County Daily

On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office The Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of Victor Burgess (46) of Fancy Farm.

Mr. Burgess had active warrants for Fleeing and Evading from a previous pursuit. The pursuit led officers onto State Highway 307 in Carlisle County. Mr. Burgess wrecked the 2004 Honda Motorcycle he was operating north of County Road 1141 on KY 307. He then fled on foot into a wooded area.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday. Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79. According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Wanted Princeton man arrested after suspicious vehicle complaint

A call about a suspicious vehicle last week led to charges for a wanted Princeton man. Deputies were called to South Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Randi Essawi of Cravens Road, was found to have a warrant for a parole violation.
PRINCETON, KY
Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man. Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street. At the scene, the cat was...
UNION CITY, TN
Man arrested in Carlisle County on Franklin warrant

A man was arrested Saturday in Bardwell on a warrant out of Franklin County, KY. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said he saw Douglas Allen standing outside a home at the intersection of Jennings Street and US 51. Having been familiar with Allen from past investigations, he believed that there...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy last month used a handgun that he had kept hidden after being arrested, state police said. The man pulled out the gun and shot Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash after asking to be taken outside for a smoke break, police said.
MURRAY, KY
KSP Releases Report On Shooting Death Of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

BENTON, Ky. (June 3, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, which resulted in the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. The KSP has issued its preliminary report on the shooting,...
BENTON, KY
Murray Police Department have located hit-and-run vehicle

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m. According to Sgt. Kendra Clere, officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard for a report of a man being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
MURRAY, KY
KSP investigating after 2 people shot and killed in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are dead in Simpson County and Kentucky State Police are now investigating what they’re calling a double shooting. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home on Patton Road and located Franklin native Tierra Williams who had died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to multi-car accidents on Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews were called to an accident on the Owensboro bypass. According to a social media post Monday afternoon, the Airport Sorgho Fire Department said westbound from Highway 54 was closed, and eastbound from Frederica Street was closed as well. The fire department says...
OWENSBORO, KY

