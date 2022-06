EL PASO - A mother arrested for Capital Murder in the death of her 7-month old son last year has reached a plea deal with the El Paso District Attorney's office. The D.A. said Johnnette Dukes pleaded guilty to Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence as part of the deal. Dukes is now out of jail The post El Paso mother accused of killing her baby gets probation after reaching plea deal appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO