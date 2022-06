Aaron Judge is having an MVP-caliber season for the New York Yankees and on track to have one of the all-time great power seasons in team history. Judge, 30, hit his league-leading 21st home run on Saturday during the first inning of the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. With that homer, he joined Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Luke Voit as just the fourth Yankee ever to record at least 21 homers through the first 53 games of a season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO