DENVER (CBS4)– The 2022 Denver Pride Parade is being met with a compromise this year. (credit: CBS) “Officers can be in the parade, but they can’t be in uniform, no marked police cars, nothing like that,” said Lt. Michael Wyatt, the Denver Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison. Since 2015, the Denver Police Department marched in Pride with the community, but in 2021, officers were banned from participating in the city’s virtual event, which Wyatt said left many members upset. So Wyatt, another liaison and The Center on Colfax, which organizes the parade, began looking for a solution. The solution they came up with, a...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO